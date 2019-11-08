SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - While crime appears to be on the rise in several popular St. Louis city neighborhoods, new numbers from police show crime is down double digits compared to five years ago.
“I feel pretty safe. I’ve lived in a few different parts of St. Louis," said Ivan Wine, general manager for Apotheosis Comics and Lounge in Tower Grove South.
News 4 looked at crime statistics over the last five years from eight neighborhoods in St. Louis city:
- Benton Park West
- Benton Park
- Fox Park
- North Hampton
- Shaw
- South Hampton
- Tower Grove East
- Tower Grove South
Year-to-date crime is up in Benton Park, Shaw, South Hampton, and Tower Grove South, though crime in all of those neighborhoods is down double digits when you compare it to 2015.
“It’s definitely a safer place than it was four years ago," said Ryan Graham, who works at Lona's Lil Eats in Fox Park in south St. Louis.
Of the eight neighborhoods, Fox Park is the only one that has seen a slight increase in crime compared to five years ago, though the neighborhood also has the least amount of crime compared to the other seven.
“Definitely hear a lot less gunfire, which is always a plus. Cops come in here pretty regularly," said Graham.
Alderwoman Annie Rice, who represents Shaw and Tower Grove East, believes the reason crime may seem to be at an all-time high is because the information is more accessible.
Crime in Tower Grove East is down 73 percent and crime is down 26 percent in Shaw compared to five years ago.
“People are more clued in more now than maybe they were back in 2015 with more neighborhood apps, so things might feel more prevalent than they were before," said Rice.
She worked with St. Louis City police to recently install a Skycop in the Shaw neighborhood, a camera fixed on poles connected to trailers. She believes that's helped to deter criminals.
