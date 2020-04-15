ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With more people indoors and less movement on the streets amid this coronavirus outbreak, is crime still high in St. Louis City? News 4 reporter Lauren Trager looked at the numbers and found a bit of a mixed bag of answers.
“Violence is still a problem,” St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
Crime certainly hasn’t completely gone away in St. Louis but a local criminologist said overall crime is, in fact, decreasing.
“If there are fewer potential victims out and about, they're going to be fewer crimes,” Richard Rosenfeld said. “As one analysts put it, ‘if you take away the street, you take away street crime.’ Meaning that people who commit crimes on the street, require opportunities and those opportunities come in the form of people and vehicles.”
Rosenfeld says looking at last week compared to the same week last year, robberies in the city were down 36% and assaults were down 31%.
He said crime similarly took a dive during the great depression and the 2008 recession.
And while crime rates will never go down to zero, Rosenfeld doesn’t see them spiking high again any time soon.
“And even as things reopen, [we will see] only a gradual increase in crime,” Rosenfeld said.
Rosenfeld said business burglaries may go up during this time but residential ones will go down, since many of us are at home. The other type of crime he expects to go up is online and call scams.
