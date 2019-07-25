ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Crews are working to repair a 30-inch water main break near Forest Park.
The break was reported at Union and Lindell Thursday morning. News 4 reached out to water officials and were told crews are working to isolate the break.
The roadway reportedly sustained a lot of damage and will be closed to traffic indefinitely.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the break is causing lots of water to flood Lindell, Forest Park and the Metro tracks. She also said the road is likely to be closed for a couple days.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.