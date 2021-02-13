BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri American Water crews started making emergency repairs due to a water main break in Berkeley Saturday evening and are expected to stay working in the cold for up to eight hours.
Officials with Missouri American Water said repairs began at 6 p.m. Saturday in Berkeley near Airport Drive and Lambert International Airport. Repairs are expected to take between six and eight hours.
People living in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water at all. People see discolored water when service is restored and are advised to run the cold water tap only at the lowest level of the house for up to 5 minutes until the water runs clear.
Click here for more information or to see a map of the affected area or call 866-430-0820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.