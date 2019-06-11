EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The flood walls will start coming down Tuesday in some parts of the Metro East.
Watch: Raw video shows flooding in Alton
Crews plan to start taking down the flood gates at East Broadway and West St. Louis Avenue at “The islands” in East Alton Tuesday morning. Authorities said they hope to have the road open by the evening rush hour.
Crews say it’s a long process to remove the flood gates and then they will have to patch the road. They are asking everyone to be patient.
Photos: Spring floods submerge parts of St. Louis area
Over the weekend, the Mississippi River crested but the water level Tuesday morning was still a little over 17 feet above the flood stage. The National Weather Service suspects it won’t fall below the major flood stage until Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.