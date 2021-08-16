MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The body of a man who drowned in Creve Coeur Lake was recovered Monday night.
Firefighters tell News 4 they were called around 7:45 p.m. Four people were on a boat when a man on board went into the water. The three others went in to try and find him. The other three made it out okay, but the man's body was recovered a short time later.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will have more details as they become available.
