ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rescue crews are searching for a man who was on a kayak that overturned in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge Saturday afternoon.
Around noon, a caller told a dispatcher that two kayakers overturned in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge. Police told News 4 that a marine rescue unit located one of the missing kayakers safe a short time later.
The search is still on for the second kayaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.