WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Fire crews are searching for a man who they say jumped into the Meramec River in west St. Louis County and never resurfaced.

The man jumped off a railroad trestle near Sherman Beach Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told firefighters the man never resurfaced.

