ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fire and rescue crews were called to look for a man who jumped in the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the Central County Fire and Rescue of St. Charles said the 49-year-old man was on a boat on the river somewhere between Highway C and Highway B when he jumped into the water. Someone else who was with him on the boat never saw him resurface.
Crews have been looking for the man for two hours as of 6 p.m. Sunday. This is north of St. Peters.
