CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Cahokia Heights Thursday afternoon. 

Crews responded to a house on St. Bartholomew Drive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

"I came out and loud boom in the back of the house then flames started," neighbor Celeste Demoss said. "Then we heard another boom, more flames, everything was consumed. 

The homeowner and their children got out of the home safely. 

