CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A construction worker was rescued Tuesday morning after a mudslide sent him 25 feet below ground level.
Crews from the Monarch Fire Protection District responded to the area of Schoettler Road and Grantley Drive after a construction worker got trapped due to an unexpected mudslide. Crews said the worker was trapped 25 feet below ground level.
Crews were able to rescue him from the mud but he was severely injured.
