Crews rescue 7 people and a cat from Ballwin apartment fire

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fire crews rescued seven people and a cat from a Ballwin apartment fire Saturday afternoon.
Crews with the Metro West Fire Protection District were called to the 300 block of Bolton Drive for an apartment fire with people trapped on a balcony around 5 p.m. The people were trapped for roughly six to eight minutes until crews made the rescue.
No one was badly injured. The apartment, however, got substantial damage from the fire.
