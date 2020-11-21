SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Crews are repairing a water main break that occurred in the Shaw neighborhood of South City early Saturday morning.
Authorities say the break happened just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 39th and Shaw.
A News 4 photographer spotted water bubbling up from the ground and a crew on scene trying to repair the break.
The city has not said if water to nearby homes and businesses is shut off.
