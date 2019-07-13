WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police confirmed one person drowned and another is in serious condition in Warren County Saturday afternoon.
Rescue crews recovered one drowning victim and rescued another person officials say is in extremely serious condition.
This happened near Marthsville in Warren County. Both Charrette Creek and the Missouri River are near Marthsville.
It's still unknown whether they're adults or children.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
