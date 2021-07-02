WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a teenage girl who went underwater on the Meramec River Friday afternoon and did not resurface.
'I always think about the family' | Authorities issue words of warning following string of area drownings
11 people have drowned in the St. Louis area this year, nine of which have happened in the last two months.
Witnesses told firefighters a 16-year-old girl went swimming on the river in Castlewood Park around 3 p.m. and never resurfaced. Crews spent close to six hours looking for her body. She is the fifth person to drown in the Meramec so far this year.
