WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a teenage girl who went underwater on the Meramec River Friday afternoon and did not resurface.

Witnesses told firefighters a 16-year-old girl went swimming on the river in Castlewood Park around 3 p.m. and never resurfaced. Crews spent close to six hours looking for her body. She is the fifth person to drown in the Meramec so far this year.