ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is in critical condition after his truck was submerged inr a St. Charles City lake Saturday afternoon for 30 minutes.
The St. Charles City Fire Department said the man drove his truck through guard rails on Fountain Lakes Industrial Drive and down the embankment and into Fountain Lake. Officials said this happened around 2:30 p.m.
Bystanders saw the man's truck drive into the water and called 911 around 2:30 p.m.
Crews used a tow truck to get the truck out of the lake. The fire department said the truck's roof was eight to 10 feet under the water and the man was in there for up to 30 minutes.
Officials say he may have had a medical emergency while driving. He was the only person in the truck and is believed to be over 40 years old.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other information was released.
