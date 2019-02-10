ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With more rain expected Sunday night, the concern is for the chance that the temperatures drop again and all of that rain is turned to ice once again.
With the worry now for the road conditions during the Monday morning commute, MoDOT said its crew are already preparing.
"It's a forecast sometimes they can be a little off, and it doesn't take but a few degree temperature change to cause problems,” said “So we'll be out on it."
MoDOT is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to update the morning road conditions.
Meanwhile, IDOT wants to remind everyone who does take to the roads today to be mindful of the snow plows.
"Don't crowd the plow," IDOT engineer Joseph Monroe said. "If you get behind a plow, consider it your lucky day, stay behind that plow. It's you're lottery ticket to get where you need to go safely."
Monroe also said it is important to remember that if the roads look wet, there could still be a hidden patch of ice there, so drivers should slow down and take their time.
News 4 will be sure to stream the Monday morning MoDOT conference on the News 4 Mobile App and the KMOV Facebook page.
