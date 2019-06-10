JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews are battling a house fire in Jefferson County.
According to officials, a home on the 5600 block of Oak Crest is fully engulfed.
The fire began just after 1:30 p.m.
The people inside were able to get out safety before firefighters arrived.
Multiple cats were also rescued.
