ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A water main break on Grand Boulevard closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in the City of St. Louis for several hours Wednesday morning. The interstate reopened but the work on Grand isn't done.
A water main break sent water flowing downhill along Grand and onto the interstate below, causing an icy mess during the early morning hours Wednesday. With the freezing temperatures and flowing water, the St. Louis Water Division and Missouri American Water (MAW) were called to make repairs before the interstate could reopen.
"The water that we treat can drop to near freezing, that freezing water hits that pipe, the pipe contracts and breaks in a weak spot, especially old pipes," Samantha Williams with MAW said. "It's not unusual for pipes around St. Louis to be 60 to perhaps a hundred years old or even older."
Usually, water main breaks take six to eight hours to repair but this one, officials say, will take a day or two. The water often just shoots straight up when a water main breaks. The one on Grand may have shot sideways so it's been difficult for crews to pinpoint the exact location.
With the cold temperatures, the water covering Grand could become icy and dangerous. City officials said Grand will remain closed until repairs are done. Businesses, homes and SLU's campus will not be affected.
"This happens every two to three years. Last time something similar was the polar vortex a few years ago but that was way worse than what we're seeing now," Williams said.
MAW officials said crews responded to more than 160 water main breaks in the last week. A few years ago, MAW responded to more than 1,200 water main breaks in a 30-day span.
