AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Helicopters hovering in south St. Louis County are catching a lot of people's attention. It started in March and could continue into May.
"These are really close and hovering for a long time so that was definitely a different sight," Sally Gregg said when she noticed a chopper near her Affton home.
"The door was open and a guy was looking out so I didn’t know if it was one of those tour helicopters or looking for somebody. I wasn’t sure what was going on," Lisa Slama said after the helicopter flew over her backyard.
The helicopter they, along with so many others, are noticing is a subcontractor for Ameren. The flying lineman are working on an old transmission line that was built back in the 1950s.
"We are replacing wood cross arms and we're also adding a new shield wire," John Waterhouse, with Ameren Transmission said.
Ameren managers say they use the highly trained crews in a chopper to minimize any inconvenience on customers and the community.
"By utilizing a helicopter, it allows us in and out of very tight areas very efficiently so we're not having to bring in heavy equipment. We're not having to impact traffic," Waterhouse said.
They are working on 10 miles of the Watson-Baumgartner transmission so residents will see and hear them for several more weeks. Weather permitting, the work should be complete in May.
