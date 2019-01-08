BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews on are the scene of a possible hazmat situation in Brentwood Tuesday morning have identified the chemical as Fentanyl after initial testing.
Witnesses described a person driving erratically on Eager Road before the situation began. This person is now in police custody.
Officers first responded to the area on Eager in Brentwood sometime around 10 a.m.
Police on the scene said two officers came into contact with a chemical but are unharmed. Both officers were transported to a hospital as a precaution.
The hazmat crews are staging on the location of the Best Buy in Brentwood located at Eager and South Hanley.
News 4 is on the scene working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.