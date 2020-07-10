ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Crews from across St. Charles County helped to rescue a construction worker who fell into a trench Friday morning.
The St. Charles Fire Department said the worker fell into the 15-to-20-foot trench in the Sandfort Farms subdivision. The worker was stabilized inside the trench and then extricated using a hauling system.
After being freed from the trench, the worker was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The fire department said they received help from the Cottleville Fire Protection District, Central County Fire & Rescue and St. Charles County Ambulance District on the call.
