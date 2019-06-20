HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thursday, a team of detectives conducted a search for Amanda Jones, who went missing in 2005.
READ: New push underway to find Hillsboro mother and child who disappeared 13 years ago
Crews excavated around the Hillsboro Civic Center, where Jones was last seen.
Search dogs indicated the possibility that human remains are at the location, but detectives were not able to find anything.
Investigators say they will not stop until she is found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.