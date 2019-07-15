ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday, crews broke ground on a new nature area in Forest Park.
The 17 acre "playscape" will be located between the World's Fair Pavilion and the Jewel Box and contain a garden, dozens of plants, and a place where children can learn about nature.
“Forest Park is a place where families have been making memories for decades and this naturescape will allow little kids and all the way up to begin making their memories,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said.
The $4.5 million project is funded by Forest Park Forever donors and is set to open in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.