SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This September, America will mark 20 years since the life-changing terrorist attacks. Although we’re three months away, work is underway Saturday morning on the nation’s largest displays to honor the victims and military operations that followed.
Teams will work to assemble more than 7,600 each weekend until July for the Flags of Valor at the Patriot Room at Guarantee Electric in South City. Volunteers will work in shifts at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to make the flag poles.
For information, click here.
