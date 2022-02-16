Crews battling large house fire in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the Metro East are fighting to put out a massive house fire Wednesday morning.
Crews rushed to a multi-level home in the 6500 block of Timber Lake Drive just before 8 a.m. in Collinsville. No one was inside the house.
