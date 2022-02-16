You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crews battling large house fire in Collinsville

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Collinsville house fire
KMOV

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in the Metro East are fighting to put out a massive house fire Wednesday morning. 

Crews rushed to a multi-level home in the 6500 block of Timber Lake Drive just before 8 a.m. in Collinsville. No one was inside the house. 

 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.