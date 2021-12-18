Crews battle overnight house fire in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Firefighters battled a fire at a home in north St. Louis overnight.
The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Saturday at a 2.5-story home on University Ave near Garrison. At one point, the fire was heavy, firefighters tell News 4.
Firefighters searched the home but could not find anyone, before they found an occupant outside. Crews were later evacuated from the building.
Battalion 1 reports: Limited search in the primary fire building; negative. Companies evacuated from the primary #fire building. Occupant accounted for outside the building.Two aerial waterways and four hand lines deployed. Both exposure buildings have been evacuated. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/b6PzUWqIyV— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 18, 2021
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.