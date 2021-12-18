You are the owner of this article.
Crews battle overnight house fire in North City

Firefighters battled a fire at a home in north St. Louis overnight.

The fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Saturday at a 2.5-story home on University Ave near Garrison. At one point, the fire was heavy, firefighters tell News 4.

Firefighters searched the home but could not find anyone, before they found an occupant outside. Crews were later evacuated from the building. 

Other information was not immediately known.

