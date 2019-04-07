Crews battle heavy fire in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A vacant two-story home fire deployed two lines with the St. Louis Fire Department Sunday afternoon.
The heavy fire filled throughout the rear extending to the adjacent vacant building in the 1500 block of Benton Street. Two aerial waterways worked to battle the fire.
The St. Louis Fire Department said crews are working from the outside only.
