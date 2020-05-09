The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started in an occupied two-story apartment building with multiple units in the 800 block of Gustav Avenue in the Baden neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews were sent to the scene of a large apartment fire in north St. Louis City Saturday evening. 

The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started in an occupied two-story apartment building with multiple units in the 800 block of Gustav Avenue in the Baden neighborhood. 

The building was evacuated and no one was injured. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.