ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews were sent to the scene of a large apartment fire in north St. Louis City Saturday evening.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started in an occupied two-story apartment building with multiple units in the 800 block of Gustav Avenue in the Baden neighborhood.
The building was evacuated and no one was injured.
