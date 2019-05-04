SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighting crews battled a fire on the second floor of a two-story brick commercial building early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the call for a fire at the 2800 block of Chippewa around 5 a.m. Saturday.
They later released video of the crews at work, attempting to douse the fire.
Officials said no one was hurt in the fire, but the back end of the building is a total loss.
Officials later said the building was under construction at the time.
