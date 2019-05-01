ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local crews are on standby for potential flooding across the area.
News 4 learned crews are ready to shut flood gates once the Meramec River hits 12 feet. As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the stage for the river was 11.2 feet. The official flood stage is 16 feet.
According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to hit 20.7 feet sometime between Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, St. Louis County’s Emergency Management Team said they expect flooding at Buder Park.
In Hazelwood, Aubuchon Road was closed Wednesday morning due to flooding. Residents who live nearby know that road almost always floods with heavy rain.
