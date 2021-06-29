CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new police chief has been appointed in the Creve Coeur Police Department.
During a Monday night City Council meeting, Lt. Jeffrey Hartman was announced as the city’s new chief of police. Hartman was been with the department for more than 24 years and has been a lieutenant of the Patrol Division since 2017.
"After a five-month long national search with many qualified candidates, it was clear that Lieutenant Hartman best embodied the qualities expected in a Chief of Police,” said Mayor Bob Hoffman. “His years of dedication to the department have proven his ability to lead with high standards of integrity and his commitment to building community relations, earning the respect of the officers, city staff and citizens of Creve Coeur.”
Hartman will assume the role of Chief of Police beginning July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.