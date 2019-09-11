CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Creve Coeur are warning residents about a red light camera scam.
Authorities said they have received reports of people getting emails stating they have an unpaid red light camera citation. The email sender claims to be from the Creve Coeur Police Department.
The police department said the emails are fake and they only issue tickets in person or via mail. The department also reportedly stopped doing traffic camera enforcement in 2013.
