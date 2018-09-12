More than 16 million people in the United States were victims of identity fraud in 2017, a record high, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Creve Coeur police are trying to prevent its residents from becoming the next victim by offering a free Identity Theft Prevention class.
The class is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Creve Coeur Government Center.
To sign up, click here.
