CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Creve Coeur City Council will meet Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. to discuss the Better Together proposal to merge St. Louis city and county.
A representative from Better Together, along with Terry Jones, Emeritus Professor, University of Missouri-St. Louis, have been invited to discuss the proposed Constitutional Amendment to Article VI of the Missouri Constitution.
Following 10-15 minutes of presentation by each invitee, the City Council will have the opportunity to ask questions.
