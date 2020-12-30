CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Creve Coeur launched a new program called "Local Love," which is designed to help encourage customers to eat at local restaurants.
"They can talk about anything they want to that has to do with their business. Our job is to try to drive traffic to them," said Creve Coeur Mayor Barry Glantz.
Restaurants can submit a 20-second infomercial to the city. The city will then post the videos to its website and social media.
Restaurants can talk about anything from their menu, promotions, hours of operations, or whether they are offering carryout or delivery. As St. Louis County restaurants prepare to reopen indoor dining Monday, restaurants can also discuss COVID-19 safety protocol in the videos.
St. Louis Rotisserie was the first restaurant to submit a video.
"I think it's awesome, I think it's great because I think a lot of people don't know exactly what's been going on, you know who is open who is not and it's nice to get the public to get some good information," said St. Louis Rotisserie owner, Drew Sterling.
The city's plan is to promote the restaurants online as long as possible.
"This is just very, very difficult for a lot of our small business, restaurants in particular, so we're trying to do what we can to try to facilitate their ability to stay in business," said Glantz.
Glantz expects the promotional videos to remain online for at least 60 to 90 days.
