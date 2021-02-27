ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The warmer weather made for a good day to plunge into a lake for a good cause. What's called a "polar plunge" to raise money for the special Olympics seemed to be not so polar Saturday.
More than $75,000 were raised for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri as people plunged into Creve Coeur lake. And as News 4's Julia Avery reports, the people diving in say the lake water still feels like February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.