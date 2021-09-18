CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Creve Coeur is honoring the legacy of a Black doctor who had his land taken away.
Saturday, city officials dedicated a park in honor of Dr. H. Phillip Venable. The land for the park was taken through eminent domain in the 1950s; court records show the people leading the effort were trying to exclude the Venable family due to their race.
Prior to the ceremony, in 2019, the Creve Coeur City Council voted to rename the park as Dr. H. Phillip Venable Memorial Park.
