CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The three 'emotional support' monkeys who live with Texanne McBride at her Creve Coeur home were the big topic of discussion at Monday night's city council meeting.
The city is considering granting McBride's wish to keep the monkeys, but only under certain circumstances.
The city initially cited McBride for having the monkeys at her home after a neighbor called the police and reported the monkeys go against the city ordinance. The ordinance classifies 'non-human primates' as 'inherently dangerous.'
Monday night, McBride spoke to the council members about why she says she needs the monkeys for emotional support.
"When I was a child I was homeless. I lived on the streets. I was kidnapped and raped by a man," said McBride. "I still have nightmares."
Creve Coeur council members are considering two ordinances. The first ordinance would require McBride to get rid of one monkey within 90 days and the second monkey within 180 days. She would be able to keep the third monkey, but would have to keep it in a cage when she's not there, be open to regular inspections, and post signs on her doors letting people know a monkey lives there.
"They are in captivity, but they are still wild animals. They are not going to behave like domesticated pets and it's hard to judge what they will do because they will act as they would in the wild," said exotic animal expert, Dr. Donna Hart.
If the city decides to not pass that ordinance, the city would consider giving McBride 90 days to find a new home for the monkeys.
"Although it's different for you and you don't understand, they help me," said McBride.
McBride's attorney said he doesn't support either ordinance and plans to ask the city council to allow her to keep all three monkeys at the next council meeting on November 12th.
