CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crestwood's commission meeting Thursday to redevelop the old mall site ended with an ultimatum as city leaders weighed in on a tax incentive request from Dierbergs.
"It's not feasible for us without the TIF. It just won't happen," Brent Beumer said. He's the director of real estate for Dierbergs Markets. He said without tax incentives money, the project will not happen.
The former site of the Crestwood Mall has been empty since 2013. It sits at the corner of Watson and Sappington roads. McBride is the developer of the 47-acre space and the city plans to build a grocery store, restaurant, retail space and single-family homes.
Dierbergs is requesting $17 million in incentives for the project. That money would help cover the cost of the more than $67 million project.
Along with the Dierbergs store, 81 homes are also planned on the site. The requested tax incentive would not go toward the homes.
A public hearing on the financial request from Dierbergs is planned for June 17.
