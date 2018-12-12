CRESTWOOD (KMOV.com) - The City of Crestwood will no longer be using Meridian Waste as its trash provider when the current contract expires in March.
Crestwood officials approved a new contract with Waste Connections at a Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.
St. Charles resident Scotti Von Douglas says Florissant residents aren’t alone in the battle against trash company Meridian Waste.
The move comes after complaints against the company have recently mounted. Residents all over St. Louis County have complained about inconsistent service.
Both officials and residents in Florissant vented about Meridian at a meeting on Monday.
