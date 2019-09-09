ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in Crestwood said a man stabbed a neighbor's dog with a pocketknife as the pet's owner watched.
Police said John Ross III is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and animal abuse.
The dog's owner said the dog escaped out of the house Saturday afternoon and went onto Ross's yard, in the 9700 block of Greenview Drive. The woman told police she watched as Ross went after the dog with the knife, stabbing it several times.
The dog was rushed to an emergency vet, where it had to be put down.
