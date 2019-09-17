ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Crestwood man will be wearing a GPS monitoring device while the case of the alleged stabbing of his neighbor's dog continues, according to court documents.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged John Ross III with unlawful use of a weapon and felony animal abuse which was increased from a misdemeanor after he stabbed a dog as the pet's owner watched on September 7.
READ: Charges upgraded against Crestwood man accused of stabbing neighbor's dog
On Tuesday, his bond increased as a result of the charge change. The judge ordered he must turn over all firearms and ammunition to the Crestwood Police Department while the court process plays out.
The dog Ross stabbed, Teddy, had to be put down due to the injures from the several stab wounds.
Robin Steele said the spunky Border Collie was part of their family for nearly four years.
She said the day of the stabbing, she stepped outside of the house with Teddy and their other dog when both dogs ran onto their neighbor Ross' property.
"I was getting ready to work on some furniture ... and the next thing I heard was my husband yelling and I turned around and saw this man stab my dog multiple times," Steele said.
Ross' attorney, John Schleiffarth told News 4 there is still a number of facts that have yet come to light.
"I will not discuss those now," Schleiffarth said. "My client maintains that he acted to protect himself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.