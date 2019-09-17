ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge ordered a Crestwood man to wear a GPS monitoring device while the case of stabbing his neighbor's dog continues, according to court documents.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged John Ross III with unlawful use of a weapon and felony animal abuse which was increased from a misdemeanor. Police said Ross stabbed the dog named Teddy as his owner watched on September 7. The two live next door to each other.
"It was a flip that switched," Teddy's owner Robin Steele said. "I really don't know what was in his mind, but I know the video that plays over and over in my mind and it's horrific. It was a crime and it was brutal."
On Tuesday, Ross' bond increased to $25,000 as a result of the animal abuse charge increase. It was originally $2,500. The judge also ordered he must turn over all firearms and ammunition within 24 hours to the Crestwood Police Department while the court process plays out. The judge also ordered a GPS monitor.
The dog Ross stabbed, Teddy, had to be put down due to injures from several stab wounds. Court documents state the dog was stabbed "6 or 7 times".
News 4 asked Ross' attorney John Schleiffarth if they would like to do an interview on camera. He gave News 4 the following statement.
“There are a number of facts that have not yet come to light. I will not discuss those now. My client maintains that he acted to protect himself," Schleiffarth said.
Steele said the spunky, Border Collie was part of their family for nearly four years. They also own Teddy's sister Gen.
She said the day of the stabbing, she was getting ready to work on furniture when Teddy ended up on Ross' property where there is no fence between.
"The next thing I heard was my husband yelling and I turned around and saw this man stab my dog multiple times," Steele said.
Steele said after the stabbing, Ross stood outside holding a firearm "starring down the victims" according to a court document.
Steele said she has been overwhelmed by the community support she has received after posting about Teddy's death on Facebook.
"It's very touching and it just tells me people can ban together and do the right thing and make things happen," Steele added. She said she would like the Missouri law to be changed dealing with animal abuse and that first time offenses are charged with a misdemeanor.
The next hearing date set in the case is on September 30.
