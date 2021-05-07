SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Crestwood Fire Department is bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to those unable to leave their homes, thanks to a partnership with St. Louis County Health Department and other area fire departments.

Crestwood Chief Lou Hecht said when the Affton Fire Department became a distribution center for the vaccine, it reached out to other departments for help with distribution.

Page outlines plan to vaccinate homebound St. Louis County residents St. Louis County Executive Sam Page outlined a plan Wednesday to vaccinate homebound county residents against COVID-19.

"Our residents are the people we take care of, they look up to us to be there in their worst times when they're having an emergency," said Hecht. "I feel it's refreshing and reassuring to them that they know who is coming to help them."

Hecht said his department and others coordinated to ensure they had adequate staffing to enable firefighters to help administer the vaccines while making sure other duties were taken care of. On Friday, Hecht, along with two members of his department, made three house calls to administer second doses of Pfizer vaccine.

"I was dreading taking her to somewhere in a crowd, where you have to wait in line, taking her to the doctor is an ordeal anyway, with the wheelchair, the van, the lift, finding parking," said Sandra Smith, who cares for her daughter, suffering from Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. "We've been so careful during this whole pandemic to not take her into crowds."

Smith's daughter, Sarah, received her second dose on Friday morning thanks to the Crestwood Fire Department. With the entire family nearly vaccinated, Smith said she's eager to return to some normalcy.

"I'm really looking forward to doing some normal things and taking her out into the world," she said. "According to her doctor, even if she were to get COVID, now that she has the shot, she wouldn't get sick enough to be hospitalized so that's a big relief to us."

After the 15 minute waiting period, the crew made their way to two other patients in Crestwood, administering additional vaccine.

"We want people to be able to access the vaccine if they want it, but are unable to get to some of the larger events," said Hecht. "While demand for homebound vaccines hasn't been huge, we're here to help anyone who needs it."

If you or a family member is homebound and would like a vaccine, call the St. Louis County Health Department at 314-615-2660 to find out if you qualify.