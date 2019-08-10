CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Crestwood City Hall was flooded Saturday as a result of a water main break in the city, causing severe damage.
The lower level of the building was flooded with six to eight inches of water, causing severe damage.
The water main broke between the city hall building and Kohl's, off of Sappington Road.
Around 5,500 customers were put under a precautionary boil order as a result.
Read here for more on the boil advisory.

