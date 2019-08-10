CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of Crestwood and Sunset Hills due to a water main break.
A water main broke on Watson Plaza Drive. Missouri American Water says 5,500 customers are affected.
The utility recommends that you bring water to a boil for three minutes before drinking or cooking. The water is still okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable uses.
Missouri American Water says it will be taking samples of the water to see if it is safe for the advisory to be lifted.
To see if you are affected by the advisory, click here.
The Crestwood City Hall was flooded Saturday as a result of the water main break, causing severe damage.
The lower level of the building was flooded with six to eight inches of water, causing severe damage.
That's where records and computers are kept. Code enforcement and the permitting office is located in the lower level, as well as the fire chief's office.
Crews are on scene to clear the water and clean up.
"The next 24 to 48 hours is going to be clean up mode, obviously we want to get all the water out," City Administrator Kris Simpson said. "We want to get it dry and sanitized, so that's priority number one ... Right now we are fully operational but when we start normal business hours, where are we going to put code enforcement, our permitting folks and we need to come up with a plan and work place for those people."
The phone service was impacted so Crestwood is currently using St. Louis County for dispatch for now until things get back up and running.
