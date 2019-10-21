(KMOV.com) – There is now a skin-like phone case that will respond to being pinched and tickled.
Skin-on Interfaces were created by Mac Teyssier from Telecom ParisTech in collaboration with researchers from HCI Sorbonne Université and CNRS. The artificial skin was created using silicone and sensors to give it that real-life look and feel.
“When we interact with others, we use skin as interfaces. However, the objects of mediated communication - such as the smartphone - still has a cold interface that doesn't allow natural interaction and input,” reads part of the project’s webpage.
The artificial skin will react to different gestures and link them to various emotions, according to Digital Trends. For instance, if you tickle it, a laughing emoji will appear.
The phone case is only a project at this stage and doesn't appear to be up for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.