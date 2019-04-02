(KMOV.com) - It started with St. Louis as the butt of bagel jokes but now a food company may actually capitalize.
For April Fools Day, Philadelphia Cream Cheese tweeted out that it was launching a St. Louis style schmear.
We don't just stand with St. Louis, we slice with St. Louis! Today, we're launching our latest schmear, #StLouisStyle. One brick. Ten slices. Yeah, we’re going there. Find us in the dairy aisle. #Bagelgate #ItMustBeThePhilly pic.twitter.com/rATxIpw5fL— PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) April 1, 2019
The company got so much interest that it may actually start a line of sliced cream cheese and is seeking public input.
For April Fools’, we “launched” a new Philly, sliced #StLouisStyle. But we got to thinking, sliced cream cheese may just be what the dairy aisle is missing. What do you think? #Bagelgate #ItMustBeThePhilly— PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) April 2, 2019
