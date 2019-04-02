(KMOV.com) - It started with St. Louis as the butt of bagel jokes but now a food company may actually capitalize.

St. Louis cream cheese

For April Fools Day, Philadelphia Cream Cheese tweeted out that it was launching a St. Louis style schmear.

The company got so much interest that it may actually start a line of sliced cream cheese and is seeking public input.

