ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As local schools are taking extra precautions due concerns of the coronavirus, Crazy Bowls & Wraps is stepping in to help communities in the Metro East and North County.
The restaurant is offering free meals to kids at their Florissant, Ferguson, Edwardsville and Shiloh locations. Kids can enjoy a quesadilla, drink, chips and a crispy treat.
"We will get through these challenging times together, as a community," the company wrote on Facebook. "We will continue to monitor the situation and update this offer if school closures continue to affect additional communities."
The locations will be offering the meals from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday.
